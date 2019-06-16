Man who tried to sleep with his friend’s wife exposed

A Nigerian man simply identified as Mr Bayo has been trending on social media, after purported chat between himself and his friend’s wife leaked and surfaced online.

According to the Whatsapp chat which was released by SDZ, the woman’s husband had traveled to an undisclosed destination.

In the absence of his friend, Bayo decided to check on the woman who had told him she was fine as well as the children.

Bayo, however, made it known that he was less concerned about the children.

In the course of the conversation, it happened that Bayo had other things in mind as he asked how the woman has been coping since her husband traveled citing that “body no be firewood” (a popular slang that she must be horny).

Upon her request to know what he implied, Bayo requested to come keep her company over the night.

The woman who seemed to be loyal to her husband, told Bayo that she would not be meeting him anywhere whatsoever, before she then expressed her disappointment in him.

After seeing that the said woman wasn’t interested in his advances, Bayo then mentioned that he was actually testing the woman’s loyalty to her husband, and that she passed the test. But he instructed her not to reveal the conversation to her husband.

See below: