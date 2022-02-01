RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Man with 2 degrees and PhD in Economics turns labourer at Dangote Refinery

Andreas Kamasah

Inability to find a befitting job has compelled a man who holds first and second degrees in B.S.C. Accounting as well as a PhD in Economics, to become a labourer at Dangote Refinery.

Udoh Nse James
Udoh Nse James

The Nigerian man identified as Udoh Nse James was left with no option but to dump his certificates and descend low in a bid to survive while hoping for a better opportunity.

One Engr Chinedu Eche shared the story of the man on LinkedIn and pleaded with users of the platform to help him find a better job.

“He is currently working as a helper on a site where my team and I are fabricating and erecting a Coastic Soda Storage tank for Dangote Refinery.

“Please if you can help fix this man, don’t hesitate,” Engr Chinedu Eche wrote on LinkedIn.

Engr Chinedu Eche's LinkedIn post
Engr Chinedu Eche's LinkedIn post

According to him, James should either be working as senior staff in a financial institution or as a lecturer leading research rather than his current job.

“He needs to be in a financial Institution or a School Lecturing or Researching,” he added

The post has triggered conversations on LinkedIn with some people condemning Dangote Refinery, saying it has no regard for humanity.

LinkedIn reactions
LinkedIn reactions
LinkedIn reactions
LinkedIn reactions

While some people have offered to help either link up James with potential employers or give him a better job, others say he has not been helpful to himself because he does not seem to even have a LinkedIn account to connect with the right people.

LinkedIn reactions
LinkedIn reactions

Meanwhile, another user holds the view that James' situation is not new, suggesting that it may just be the beginning of a bright future.

LinkedIn reactions
LinkedIn reactions

Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh.

