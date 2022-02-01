Man with 2 degrees and PhD in Economics turns labourer at Dangote Refinery

One Engr Chinedu Eche shared the story of the man on LinkedIn and pleaded with users of the platform to help him find a better job.

“He is currently working as a helper on a site where my team and I are fabricating and erecting a Coastic Soda Storage tank for Dangote Refinery.

“Please if you can help fix this man, don’t hesitate,” Engr Chinedu Eche wrote on LinkedIn.

According to him, James should either be working as senior staff in a financial institution or as a lecturer leading research rather than his current job.

“He needs to be in a financial Institution or a School Lecturing or Researching,” he added

The post has triggered conversations on LinkedIn with some people condemning Dangote Refinery, saying it has no regard for humanity.

While some people have offered to help either link up James with potential employers or give him a better job, others say he has not been helpful to himself because he does not seem to even have a LinkedIn account to connect with the right people.

Meanwhile, another user holds the view that James' situation is not new, suggesting that it may just be the beginning of a bright future.