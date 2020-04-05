Hajia Alima Mahama told newsmen that enforcement of all relevant protocols to contain the spread of COVID-19 is paramount to the government, so indiscipline on the side of the traders would not be countenanced.

“There are a bit of complications. Sometimes you see that they are not really practising the social distancing but it’s just about sensitizing them and hoping that they’ll comply. They complied in the initial days. It’s getting a bit more difficult now. On the other hand too if we find it getting crowded in some areas, we will close those the markets. We may close a few so that we guide them through and if they comply, then we can let them come back,” the minister warned.

She, however, patted some of the market women on the back especially their leaders for being compliant to the instructions and urged them to educate their colleagues to do the same for the greater good of everyone.

“So we are telling them that they should practice these directives given. If you don’t, we may have to close the markets for a day or two so that they know we are serious and need to comply. But let me add that the market leaders are very cooperative and we get along with them. And sometimes they are also in line with us that if the directions given are not complied with, then the market should be closed for a day or two,” she noted.

READ ALSO: Police officers flee in a social distancing style as residents chase them up with teargas

Meanwhile, the Ga East Municipal Chief Executive, Janet Tulasi Mensah has reportedly ordered for the closure of the Dome Market following non-compliance to the rules by the traders.

The market, according to the MCE, should be closed from Saturday, April 4 to Monday, April 6, and only be reopened on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, Citinewsroom.com reports.

She explained that the closure is aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic especially in the areas affected by the lock-down.