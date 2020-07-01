"Master the art of saying NO to sex; useless women will leave” - Pretty lady advises men

According to the lady with the username @Ayigbe_Nani on Twitter, women have been brought up to believe that men cannot do without sex, so they try to take advantage of it to exploit them.

Well, all hope is not lost. @Ayigbe_Nani said men can be in control of their lives by learning to decline sex offers from women.

In her view, when men “master the art of saying NO to sex, women who are opportunists will stay away from them, adding that sex is the only thing women use to get what they want from men.

“As a man, you should master your sexual discipline. Women use sex to get what they want. That’s their only game plan because they are told from an early age that men only want sex. Master the art of saying NO and you will see how useless women will leave you alone,” the lady counsels.