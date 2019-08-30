However, of all her body parts a young female artist from Belarus has chosen to use her breasts as brush to paint her artistic works for sale, and she claims to be making huge fortunes from it.

Nadia Matievskaia is neither an amputee, not have any disability that makes it difficult for her to use her hands for her self-taught artistic work.

She had initially dreamt of becoming a musician, but has been taking some acting lessons about a year and a half ago, ostensibly to shift from music to acting.

It was during the acting lessons that Nadia said it occurred to her that she could explore her body further to figure out how much more she could use certain parts to make money.

According to Odditycentral.com, an assignment that one of her teachers gave her required her to create a painting using her breasts and try to sell it. She did exactly that, and she’s been doing it ever since.

Although the experience of painting using her breast was weird, she did not stop practicing. Nadia the practice the ‘breast brush’ painting and has mastered it to the extent that reports say she now has her own artistic project called Paintings From The Heart.

The ‘weirdly talented’ artist posts images of her artistic work on Instagram and other social platforms by way of marketing, and through that, she sells the originals too.

Nadia said she is making good money from the ‘breast brush’ painting and probably does not intend to quit.

“I started painting after the acting classes. And even after a year and a half I can say that it is not easy to do something yourself without a direction and a plan, without a common understanding of how it should be and what it is, with the bar that you set yourself, not mom, dad or your boss,” Odditycentral.com quoted her as having written on Instagram.

