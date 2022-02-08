RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Men want rich girls now; you’ll die single if you’ve only cooking skills - Lady claims

A lady has sparked mixed reactions after claiming that contemporary men are interested in rich women, so those who have only cooking skills “will die single”.

According to the Nigerian Twitter user identified only as Jenny, young ladies must aspire to become affluent rather than place too much premium on mastering their cooking skills.

She took to her Twitter page to make the controversial claim which has got some people agreeing with her while others disagree.

“Nowadays men are looking for rich girls too. You will d!e single with your cooking skills my sister,” Jenny wrote.

READ ALSO: Court jails 4 Ghanaian drivers 120 years for robbery

Reacting to the post, some men acknowledged that they would love to marry a woman who is financially sound but cannot compromise on the cooking skills either. Other followers of Jenny also reminded her that there are still men who are already well to do and are only interested in women who can keep their home and cook for them.

Scrolling through the reactions, it is clear that the majority of Twitter users do not agree with Jenny entirely but they don’t rubbish the need for women to earn money.

