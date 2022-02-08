Men want rich girls now; you’ll die single if you’ve only cooking skills - Lady claims

She took to her Twitter page to make the controversial claim which has got some people agreeing with her while others disagree.

“Nowadays men are looking for rich girls too. You will d!e single with your cooking skills my sister,” Jenny wrote.

Jenny's tweet Pulse Ghana

Reacting to the post, some men acknowledged that they would love to marry a woman who is financially sound but cannot compromise on the cooking skills either. Other followers of Jenny also reminded her that there are still men who are already well to do and are only interested in women who can keep their home and cook for them.