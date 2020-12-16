Photos from the ordination ceremony have surfaced online showing the new priest wearing stylish dreadlocks.

The ordained priest is seen in some of the photos observing Mass and administering Holy Communion to a recipient of the sacrament.

A Twitter user, identified as @MrObi_ who shared the photos on social media said the ordination took place in Canada.

The photos have since gone viral and attracted a lot of reactions with some Twitter users arguing about whether or not it is right for a Catholic priest to have dreadlocks.

Meanwhile, a couple of months ago, a nose mask-wearing Catholic priest collapsed to death while preaching the word of God during a church service.

The tragic event occurred in Cameroon where the priest identified as Reverend Father Jude slumped and died during the Homily.

The former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Chidi Odinkalu shared a video of the heartbreaking incident on Twitter and it has triggered debate.

“Rev. Fr Jude., CMA, Spiritual Director of CMA Deido, in Cameroon’s commercial capital, Douala, was preaching the Homily at Mass earlier today when this happened. RIP to him,” Chidi Odinkalu wrote on Twitter.

Before he slumped, the deceased preacher was wearing a face mask as he preached, in a bid to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19.

During the preaching, Reverend Father Jude paused momentarily but the congregation and other priests didn’t notice that he was in danger until he sprawled on the ground. By the time they rushed to his aid, it was too late to save him.

Reports say Reverend Father Jude was the spiritual director of the Catholic Men Association in Douala, Cameroon.