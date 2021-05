In the video, the said male fan is seen stretching forth his hand to touch the private part of the mother of one, an action that infuriated her, and she decided to hold up the performance and fight him back.

She swiftly dashed towards the fan kicked him hard with her two feet as he tried to escape from her wrath.

It was at this point that some men reported as being security guards made their way quickly to the stage to restrain Vinka and she obliged.