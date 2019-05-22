My boyfriend farts nonstop during ejaculation and the smell makes me lose orgasm

From shouting the names of God and Jesus as if they were the ones causing them the sensation to passing urine, the reactions are different, depending on everyone and their level of sensitivity to pleasure.

However, the story of a Nigerian lady who is seeking advice on how to deal with her boyfriend who farts when he is ejaculating has left many people in stitches.

In a letter written to relationship expert and Love doctor, Joro Olumofin, the unnamed lady said: “My boyfriend farts when he is lashing me. Sometime it smells like rotten egg. When he’s about to release he will fart continuously like heavy thunder. Joro I don’t know what to do. Its been 3 months since this started. I don’t get wet again because I know if I get na heavy thunder go follow. Help me Joro.”

Do you have any advice for the worried lady?