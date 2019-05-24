Strong woman ‘angrily’ builds 7-bed-roomed house after husband chased her out of 1-bedroom home

A young woman who was reportedly chased out of her 1-bed-roomed marital home about 8 years ago, has proven to her ex-husband that God has plans for everyone.

The Nigerian woman identified as Okoro Blessing Nkiruka could not hide her joy as she has completed her 7-bed-roomed house she started building as a result of motivation derived from the ill treatment the man subjected her to.

As she turned 30-years old, Okoro who has now become a relationship expert and a successful businesswoman recalled how she was heartbroken and never thought she could become so successful today. She posted photos of the house from construction stage to its completion.

"Eight years ago, my ex-husband threw me out of his one-bedroom apartment. Eight years later I built myself a seven-bedroom duplex. I picked up all the stones he threw at me to build myself. I became too strong and fortified. I became that broken pieces that because an expert in mending. Yes, dreams do come true," she said on Instagram.

It is clear from this inspiring story that, with determination and perseverance, every downtrodden person could make it big in future.