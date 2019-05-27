If you can’t sleep with me, resign or I sack you! – Female boss gives male personal assistant last warning

Imagine securing a lucrative job which has strings attached and you are torn between losing the job and suspending your principles in order to maintain it.

A Nigerian man identified as Frank Onyekachukwu has resorted to Facebook to pour out his frustrations resulting from his female boss’ persistent demand for sex, with threats to sack him if he remains adamant, Gistreel.com reported.

Apparently, due to difficulty in getting his desired job as a graduate, he opted for driving in the unnamed company before the director of the company learnt later about his qualification and upgraded him to become her Personal Assistant.

His headache now is that, the said director keeps pestering him for sex, and he has always declined. Now his job is shaky as the woman has warned him to resign peacefully or risk being laid off, unless he kowtows to her sex demands.

Read his full post below:

“I have a problem at my place of work and I don’t know how to handle it. I was employed in a company last two years as a driver though am a graduate of chemical engineer but based on that’s no job in the country, I have to accept the driving job in other to survive.

“I was a driver to the manager of the company for 6months and from there I got to know the director of that company a ( WOMAN ) but she is a widow, one faithful evening the company had a board meeting in EKO HOTEL which ended up around 11pm and director didn’t come with her driver that night then the manager told me to drive the director home that 9it that he can drive himself.

“I did as he told me which the director started using me as her own personal driver for 2months bfor she got to know that am a graduate and she changed my position from driver to her personal assistant and pays me very well as a graduate and employed another driver.

“My major work now is to follow her with company’s documents whenever she is going for a meeting within the country.

“The issues now is that she is forcing me into sleeping with her which I turned her down several times and she threatened me to resign or she will sack me by herself if I didn’t agree with her conditions from the company.

“The story is much but bcos of time I have to stop here. Plz friends advise me on what to do am depressed right now.”

What advice do you have for this confused man? Should he resign or just satisfy his boss' sexual thirst and maintain his job?