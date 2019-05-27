News about Okoro Blessing Nkiruka went viral after she posted a photo of a certain storey building under construction and another fully completed one, claiming that she built it 8 years after her husband threw her out of her marital home.

"Eight years ago, my ex-husband threw me out of his one-bedroom apartment. Eight years later I built myself a seven-bedroom duplex. I picked up all the stones he threw at me to build myself. I became too strong and fortified. I became that broken pieces that because an expert in mending. Yes, dreams do come true," she said on Instagram.

READ ALSO: If you can’t sleep with me, resign or I sack you! – Female boss gives male personal assistant last warning

However, a latest video in circulation shows Okoro who was earlier described as a relationship expert and a successful businesswoman in a handcuff being questioned by some unseen men, and she confessed that the very house she claimed ownership of is actually not hers.

In the latest video, Okoro who is now being referred to as a blogger is heard saying that she recently went to the building in question and took pictures of it.

What is also interesting is that, she is reported as saying her own house is still under construction, and she had no doubt in her mind that it would look exactly like the one in question once it is completed, hence she posted it with convenience to deceive the public.

Watch the video below: