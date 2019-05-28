According to reports making the rounds, the respected man of God made specific reference to Luke 6:29 which reads: “Do not seek repayment. To him to strikes you on the one cheek, offer the other also. And from him who takes away your cloak, do not withhold your tunic either. Give to everyone who asks of you.”

Citing it as one of the scriptures of the holy book that does not make sense to the human mind, Otabil asked his congregation: “Why should the Bible say that, if someone slaps you on the left you should turn the right to the person as well? It doesn’t make sense, which of you can do that?

“If someone comes to your house and steal your fridge will you tell the thief to come for your television in addition? It doesn’t make sense”.

Apparently, the man of God wanted his congregation to understand that, applying human commonsense to some parts of the Bible, one might not make any sense of them, and hence may choose to disobey them.

He was quick to add: The nonsense of God is wiser than the sense of men”. Thus, some of the inscriptions or if you like scriptures in the Bible do not make sense, however, no human wisdom can be compared to the senseless of the Ultimate.

However, some people who only read headlines without the details have taken him out of context and are bashing the man of God.

While the headline readers attack him, others who took their trouble to read and understand his preaching have agreed with pastor Otabil.