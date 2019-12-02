The incident happened at the Holy Ghost Revival Center of the Assemblies of God Church, South Odorkor, Accra.

According to a report by DailyMailGH, both Mahama and Rev. Bempah had been invited by the Church to grace their 30th Anniversary.

READ ALSO: Mahama wasting his time, he can never become President again – Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah ‘clashes’ with Mahama in church

Owusu Bempah is said to have asked to take an early leave, but requested to have a word with Mahama before leaving.

However, Mahama’s bodyguards blocked the controversial pastor from getting through, which sparked a bit of chaos.

In a video circulating on social media, the people around Mahama could be seen pushing away the controversial man of God.

Meanwhile, the NDC flagbearer was also captured trying to restore calm and signalling his people to allow Owusu Bempah get through.

Watch the video below: