A Kenyan gay man, Felix Kasanda aka Mama G has narrated how his parents had him locked up in police cells because of his sexual orientation.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Jambo on Tuesday, July 16, Mama G said life as a gay was not easy for him, as societal pressure made it difficult for his parents to accept his sexual orientation.

''Some parents even sink into depression; it is not an easy thing to live with. There was a time my parents even took me to rehab, they even took me for special prayers, they even locked me up in police cells but I did not change,'' he said in the radio interview.

He added that he is now free to practice homosexuality because his parents were compelled to give up on fighting him, after realising that it was not possible to change his sexual orientation.

Mama G is quoted as saying: “My mum is a teacher, I have both parents and I was raised well. I will not say I became gay due to the way I was raised. I think I am just gay and I will not blame my parents or family for being gay. It is not easy for parents to accept you are gay.''

Watch him in the video below dancing to express his joy and pride in homosexuality: