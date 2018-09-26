Pulse.com.gh logo
Naija scammers make Ghana circle swindlers look like babies


The latest scam to hit the streets of Nigeria puts Ghana’s circle scams to shame. The new trend involves returning fake money to unsuspecting victims.

A viral video has emerged which indicated that a gentleman has been duped by a buyer from the OLX platform. In the video, the victim is seen recounting events that led to his unfortunate situation which involved the sale of a Phone. He said the seller rejected his money after paying him the agreed price. Upon returning home, he noticed that the returned notes were in fact pieces of card box paper.

I hope our friends at circle do not pick up this new skill of swindling. The public is also cautioned to be very wide-eyed when dealing with whomever.

