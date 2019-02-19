According to tuko.co.ke, Kenya has been chosen as the first and only African country for the piloting of the said contraceptive.

The new family planning medication is reportedly being tested by the National Institute of Child Health and Human Development from the United States of America for its efficacy.

The contraceptive is in the form of a gel which is meant to be applied on the shoulder, and it is powerful enough to suppress the production of sperm for 72 hours after use.

However, some men who spoke to tuko.co.ke in a hilarious video could be seen kicking against the piloting of the powerful gel vehemently, saying it is a surreptitious way to render them permanently impotent.

The angry men wondered why Kenya of all countries was chosen to pilot the new contraceptive. For them there is an ongoing conspiracy theory to reduce the population of the East African country.

Watch the video below: