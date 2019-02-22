“I would rather die a virgin than f**k a broke guy” – Rapper vows

For some of them, they don’t want to know how you come by the money to provide them constant comfort, all they care about is incessant flow of the cash.

Nigerian American rapper, Princess Vitarah has just underscored this assertion when she said she will prefer to remain a virgin to allowing a broke man to sleep with her.

The inference that could be drawn from her statement is that, don’t dare approach her if you are not wealthy.

The beautiful young lady resorted to social media platform, twitter to share photos of herself which she captioned: “I would rather die a virgin then f**k a broke nigga”.

Well, it is good some of them are being truthful about their priorities, so men can beware of the boundary.

See photos below: