New study shows that regular church goers live longer


New study shows that regular church goers live longer

A recent study by Tyler J. VanderWeele, professor of epidemiology in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has shown that going to church has the tendency to reduce women’s chance of death by 33%.

Even if not genuinely to worship God, but for other reasons, going to church regularly is not a worthless exercise at all. It makes you live longer than others who don’t go at all, or not regularly.

He explained that adherence to one supreme deity contributes to a healthier life free of guilt, anxiety or intolerance.

“Our study suggests that for health, the benefits outweigh the potentially negative effects such as guilt, anxiety or intolerance," the professor said.

The finding was arrived at after a study among a focus group made up of 75, 000 female nurses based in the United States.

Per the research, women’s risk of dying is likely to lower by 33 because religion and church going plays a major role in reducing cases of depression or addiction to smoking, making them more optimistic with a great sense of self discipline.

