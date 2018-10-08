New study shows that regular church goers live longer

A recent study by Tyler J. VanderWeele, professor of epidemiology in the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health has shown that going to church has the tendency to reduce women’s chance of death by 33%.
He explained that adherence to one supreme deity contributes to a healthier life free of guilt, anxiety or intolerance.
“Our study suggests that for health, the benefits outweigh the potentially negative effects such as guilt, anxiety or intolerance," the professor said.
The finding was arrived at after a study among a focus group made up of 75, 000 female nurses based in the United States.