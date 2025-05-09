May 9 Accra Sports stadium disaster: Minister demands end to football hooliganism

The Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has reaffirmed the government's dedication to enhancing safety at football stadia nationwide.

This assurance was made during the commemoration of the 24th anniversary of the May 9 Stadium Disaster, held at the forecourt of the Accra Sports Stadium.

The solemn event marked the tragic incident in 2001, when 127 football fans lost their lives during a league match between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko.

In his address to a gathering of football stakeholders, fans, government officials, and bereaved families, the Minister stressed that while passion is integral to football, it must never translate into violence.

Football is a game played with a lot of passion, but that in no way should move this passion to the level of violence, no matter the decisions and no matter the outcomes

Mr. Adams expressed concern over the resurgence of hooliganism in Ghanaian football and cited the recent death of a fan known as "Pooley" as a reminder of the urgent need for action.

The loss of Pooley recently shouldn't have happened… The government of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and our ministry is determined to collaborate with the Ghana Police to make sure every single person behind this act is punished. We will not shield anybody. It doesn’t matter your status

The Minister also lauded the efforts of the May 9 Disaster Fund in supporting families of the victims, noting that many children of the deceased have now completed tertiary education with the Fund’s help.

He, however, called for transparency and accountability regarding the current state and use of the Fund.

GFA President warns against hooliganism

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Okraku, echoed the Minister’s call, urging stakeholders to remain united in the fight against hooliganism.

Hooliganism has no place in our football. If we continue to misbehave, we will continue to lose lives. But that is not the essence of football

Football must be enjoyed in a safe environment… enjoyed and go back home in peace.

Mr. Okraku acknowledged that while the events of May 9 cannot be undone, significant progress has been made in stadium infrastructure and matchday security over the past two decades.

If you come to the Accra Sports Stadium or the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, you realise that the infrastructure has hugely improved. Security arrangements for games are totally different and much enhanced.