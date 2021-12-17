Nigerian couple go viral after inviting five guests to their wedding (PHOTOS)

She disclosed that his man thought she was joking and a few months to their wedding, she brought it up. That was the moment her husband knew she was serious.

Olufola disclosed that they planned their wedding well on a low budget. She advised that her followers should ‘plan your wedding well. Pray more than you talk. Work according to your budget.’

Narrating how she planned their wedding, she wrote: “Immediately I met my husband, I told him I don't want a loud wedding. He thought I was joking and he didn't take it seriously.

I've never dreamt about having a loud wedding with thousands or millions of people gathering together. It's a personal thing.

I used to be an extrovert, but life happened and I became an introvert; withdrawn from the crowd and it turns out that crowd stresses me even till now.

Noisy environment isn't the best for me. I get stressed emotionally and may break down.

A few months to our wedding, I brought it up again and this time with firmness. He realized I was serious about it and we started planning towards having a small wedding (so to say).

We will be six months in few weeks and I'm glad I met my husband.

These pictures down there show a small wedding. They had their wedding on low budget.

You don't have to stress yourself because you also want to impress people (permit me to use this word because I realized many people only want to impress people kind of)

Plan your wedding well. Pray more than you talk. Work according to your budget.

I remember how at some point I was getting carried away; trying to be extravagant in my spending but my husband kept me in check (he deserves accolades even though I didn't understand him then)

Don't let the society define what "wedding" is for you, define it yourself!

Never allow the society define what happiness is for you, define that yourself!

My husband's family were ready to spend.

My family as well, as the first daughter but I chose what I wanted and I stood by that.

I ensured no one tried to choose for me.

Don't allow anyone to choose for you

If you feel pressurized by social media, shut down and take a break.

If you can afford it, that's good but never subject yourself to unnecessary pressure.