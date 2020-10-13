The controversial squad headed by the Deputy Inspector General of Police Anthony Ogbizi was disbanded on October 11, 2020, following a widespread protest from Nigerians worldwide.

However, a video has surfaced in which a group of placard-holding parents is heard screaming “we want SARS’.

Some Nigerians who feel betrayed by the counter-protesters have taken to social media to register their displeasure about the new development.

It is unlikely the latest action carries enough weight to cause a reversal of the disbandment considering the critical mass of nationals that caused the dissolution after a relentless protest that lasted for several days.

READ ALSO: “He even slept with me...!” – Woman says as she storms hubby's secret wedding with children (video)

Some lives were lost and others got severely injured during the chaotic protest as some protesters clashed with armed security forces.

Over 100,000 Nigerians have signed a trending petition to the International Criminal Court to hold the country’s Inspector General of Police Mohammed Abubakar Adamu for the lives that were lost during the protest.

Watch the video below: