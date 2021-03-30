“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

“I thought oh my god the kids and then he said ‘oh sorry, wrong house’.
“I thought maybe someone was drunk and came into the house by accident.
“I just couldn’t believe it. I thought maybe it was a mistake but I was totally in shock.”
Chief Inspector Michael Williamson who said his outfit is investigating the incident urged homeowners to take security seriously.
“Officers are continuing with enquiries after break-ins to properties in Willowbank Brae in Dunfermline on Friday, 19 March.
“I would like to take this opportunity to remind homeowners of the importance of home security and I would ask that anyone who has any information regarding these crimes to contact 101, quoting 0393 of 19 March,” Williamson said.