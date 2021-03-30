“Oh sorry, wrong house” – Robber says as woman wakes up to find him staring at her

Reports say all doors were locked at the time of the break-in but Sophia’s husband discovered a broken broom handle in their kitchen which he believed the burglar and his probable accomplice may have used to gain access to the house.

Narrating the incident to the Daily Record, Sophia said: “My husband is in the army so it’s quite lucky he was home as he’s away a lot.

“I sleep on the side of the bed closest to the door and I just woke up. The guy was standing there looking at me.

“I said ‘hello’ as I was quite confused. Straight away I realised I didn’t know him and shouted ‘what the hell’ and my husband woke up.”