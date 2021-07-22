RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Chief arrested & taken to court for allegedly defiling & impregnating little girl he calls "my wife"

Begoro Police in the Eastern region has arrested and put before the Koforidua Circuit Court Mark Koranteng, a 65-year-old Dademantse of Mpanmu near Dedeso for allegedly defiling and impregnating a 15-year-old girl.

The arrest of the traditional ruler follows a complaint to the police by the parents of the minor who the accused used to call "my wife".

Reports say they observed strange physical changes and symptoms of pregnancy on the victim and queried her before learning that the chief had had sexual intercourse with her, leading to the pregnancy.

The accused chief who used to call the victim “my wife” reportedly sent someone to call her for an errand. He however allegedly took advantage and had sexual intercourse with her, an act he repeated the same month, according to the parents of the victim.

The unhappy and disappointed parents reported the matter to Begoro Police which referred it to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) at Regional Police Headquarters in Koforidua.

Subsequently, a medical report endorsed by a doctor confirmed that the teenager was pregnant indeed.

“Pregnancy has been confirmed with a urine pregnancy test. Abnormal examination reveals palpable uterus up to umbilicus which is mildly tender,” the medical report reads partly.

The Dademantse, however, denied having sexual intercourse with “my wife” but admitted to inviting her to his house twice to give her money.

Prosecuting Officer, Chief Inspector Benard Annor, charged the chief with the offence of defilement.

He has been granted bail by the Koforidua Circuit court to reappear on July 26, 2021.

The Girls Education Unit of Eastern Regional Police Command has expressed worry over increasing sexual abuses against teenage girls resulting in an increased rate of teenage pregnancy.

Over 17,000 teenage pregnancies were recorded in 2020 in the Eastern region, making it the second-highest nationwide after Ashanti Region.

