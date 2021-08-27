According to the man who took to his Twitter page to advertise the offer, it will be subject to review after the first three months of the relationship.
"I need girlfriend for GHC2,200 salary, other benefits & pension" – Handsome man advertises
A young handsome man has offered to pay a monthly salary, pension and other benefits to any lady who would agree to be his girlfriend.
The post by the Nigerian man identified as Chudy @OkparaNnajiAku has triggered numerous reactions with ladies making all sorts of enquiries including about their safety if they accept the offer.
He said he will pay N150,000 (GHC2,200) monthly salary, a pension among other benefits to his girlfriend. He then urged interested women to contact him for a conversation.
He however cautioned that interested applicants must be willing to relocate from their current residence ostensibly to either join him or live close to him.
“I need a girlfriend, she will be placed on 150k monthly salary with other benefits such as leave allowance, 13th month, Pension & HMO. Salary is subject to review after 3 months. Drop an emoji if you are interested, I will send you a DM
You must be willing to relocate,” @OkparaNnajiAku.
