The Nigerian Nonagenarian identified as Pa Joseph Owherhi was arrested on Saturday, 21st August 2021 by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Suleja area of Niger state.
96-year-old retired soldier arrested for illicit drug trade says it’s what feeds his 8 wives & 50 children
A 96-year-old retired soldier who was arrested for dealing in illicit drugs has told law enforcement officers that it is what he has done since 1982 after his retirement to feed his eight wives and fifty children.
He was grabbed in his house at Rafin Sanyi area of Suleja with three kilograms of cannabis following credible intelligence, according to Nairaland.
The officers found parcels of cannabis in his house with some hidden in small gallons, the report said.
Pa Joseph reportedly confessed to the crime but with the above explanation.
He was part of other suspects the police paraded, along with over 20 other drug dealers.
