RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

96-year-old retired soldier arrested for illicit drug trade says it’s what feeds his 8 wives & 50 children

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A 96-year-old retired soldier who was arrested for dealing in illicit drugs has told law enforcement officers that it is what he has done since 1982 after his retirement to feed his eight wives and fifty children.

96-year-old retired soldier arrested for illicit drug trade says it’s what feeds his 8 wives & 50 children
96-year-old retired soldier arrested for illicit drug trade says it’s what feeds his 8 wives & 50 children

The Nigerian Nonagenarian identified as Pa Joseph Owherhi was arrested on Saturday, 21st August 2021 by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Suleja area of Niger state.

Recommended articles

He was grabbed in his house at Rafin Sanyi area of Suleja with three kilograms of cannabis following credible intelligence, according to Nairaland.

READ ALSO: Lightning kills Hilla Liman SHS student, burns his attire & rubber bucket while rushing to classroom

96-year-old retired soldier arrested for illicit drug trade says it’s what feeds his 8 wives & 50 children
96-year-old retired soldier arrested for illicit drug trade says it’s what feeds his 8 wives & 50 children 96-year-old retired soldier arrested for illicit drug trade says it’s what feeds his 8 wives & 50 children Pulse Ghana

The officers found parcels of cannabis in his house with some hidden in small gallons, the report said.

Pa Joseph reportedly confessed to the crime but with the above explanation.

He was part of other suspects the police paraded, along with over 20 other drug dealers.

Fame without money is pressure - Kwame Yogot | Pulse Uncut

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Our drinking water is causing teenage pregnancy; it makes men & women sexually active – DCE reveals

Our drinking water is causing teenage pregnancy; it makes men & women sexually active – DCE reveals

Woman asked to kill baby, husband vanished saying: "Send it back to the devil you got it from" (video)

Woman asked to kill baby, husband vanished saying: "Send it back to the devil you got it from" (video)

“I pray for forgiveness, the kiss was to add a human touch” – Rev. Father Obeng Larbi

Anglican Priest kissing students

All my 3 kids are for ex-boyfriend; my husband is too ugly to be their father – Ghanaian woman (video)

Sad woman