33-year-old lady who married herself is divorcing 90 days after meeting “someone special”

However, now, the said “special someone” has made her change her mind so fast and take back her earlier vow not to care about people’s opinions.

33-year-old lady who married herself is divorcing herself 90 days after meeting “someone special” Pulse Ghana

Known as Cris Galera from Sao Paulo in Brazil, the young woman is reported as saying in an interview with the Daily Star that the solo marriage has now lost its relevance.

“I was happy while it lasted,” she is quoted as having said.

The beautiful model posed for pictures in front of a Catholic church in Sao Paulo, Brazil on her wedding day.

33-year-old lady who married herself is divorcing herself 90 days after meeting “someone special” Pulse Ghana

Speaking about her wedding gown, Cris Galera said: “I wanted to highlight my best features so I wore a killer neckline”.

Interestingly, while scrolling through what she referred to as “hate comments” by social media users, she chanced upon that of an Arab Sheikh who offered a dowry of 500,000 dollars to marry her if only she would divorce herself.

33-year-old lady who married herself is divorcing herself 90 days after meeting “someone special” Pulse Ghana

She however declined the offer, saying: “He wrote the proposal in English and that was the only way I got it translated. We’ve already talked once, but honestly, I’m not for sale”.

She admitted to having spoken with the Arab Sheik after his proposal.