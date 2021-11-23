At the time her solo marriage became public, many people criticized her decision but she vowed that “people’s opinion will not change what I think or add anything to it”.
33-year-old lady who married herself is divorcing 90 days after meeting “someone special”
A 33-year-old lady who married herself in September, claiming to be fed up with men is now divorcing herself, saying: “I started to believe in love the moment I met someone else special.”
However, now, the said “special someone” has made her change her mind so fast and take back her earlier vow not to care about people’s opinions.
Known as Cris Galera from Sao Paulo in Brazil, the young woman is reported as saying in an interview with the Daily Star that the solo marriage has now lost its relevance.
“I was happy while it lasted,” she is quoted as having said.
The beautiful model posed for pictures in front of a Catholic church in Sao Paulo, Brazil on her wedding day.
Speaking about her wedding gown, Cris Galera said: “I wanted to highlight my best features so I wore a killer neckline”.
Interestingly, while scrolling through what she referred to as “hate comments” by social media users, she chanced upon that of an Arab Sheikh who offered a dowry of 500,000 dollars to marry her if only she would divorce herself.
She however declined the offer, saying: “He wrote the proposal in English and that was the only way I got it translated. We’ve already talked once, but honestly, I’m not for sale”.
She admitted to having spoken with the Arab Sheik after his proposal.
Suspicions are now rife that he might be the so-called special someone”.
