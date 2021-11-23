Marek Cyran from Niagara in the United States of America said he got the idea of building his house upside down after he saw it in Poland while on vacation.
Man builds house upside down; everything inside is turned upside down (video)
A man’s house has become a tourist attraction centre where people visit to pay a fee just to have a look at how it was built upside down and how the interior looks.
However, when he returned and suggested the idea to his community members they only made fun of him wrote it off thinking it was just a figment of his imagination.
In a bid to prove that the idea was possible, Marek put channelled his mind, resources and efforts into making it a reality.
He succeeded in putting up a one-storey building at Niagara Falls which has now become a tourist attraction centre where people visit to pay a fee and watch the exterior and the interior.
In a YouTube Video by Kool Buildings, the roof of the building appears rooted to the ground while what would have been the base faces the sky.
The interior also shows even the kitchen, dining table, bedroom and other parts of the rooms including even a decorative plant in overturned.
Marek himself is seen in the video explaining the idea behind the building while taking people round its interior. He disclosed that the nature of the house gets people dizzy while inside because their minds are forces to adapt to a totally different environment.
