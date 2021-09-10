Abdul Majeed Sani suffered severe injury to his spine while celebrating the completion of his undergraduate programme on campus.
Overjoyed UEW graduate dies while backflipping to celebrate final exam
A final year student of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has died after he suffered injury while backflipping after his final exams.
Sani was a known gymnast with the Department of Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Sports who has represented the school at competitions performing various complicated manoeuvres.
But on that Tuesday, the deceased and his colleagues were walking from the examination hall in jubilation when he attempted to execute a backflip.
Unfortunately, Abdul failed in the stunt during the somersault and landed awkwardly on his neck.
