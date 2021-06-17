Reports say the community members became suspicious when the pastor’s children complained to neighbours that they had not seen their mother for days after she quarreled with their dad.

Pastor arrested for killing and burying wife in shallow grave behind his house Pulse Ghana

According to legit.ng, the youth of the community, led by their president, Johnson, subsequently went to search the pastor’s compound.

Sensing danger, Pastor Enoch confessed to the dastardly crime before leading the youth to the grave.

READ ALSO: SHS girls return to school with pregnancy and engagement rings

Pastor arrested for killing and burying wife in shallow grave behind his house Pulse Ghana

The entire community was left in a state of devastation as the decomposed body of the woman was exhumed.

“I am just coming from the (police) station now, he just opened up that he killed the woman about seven days ago. From what the children said, they (the pastor and the wife) had been having issues and sometimes he would say in front of the children that he would kill the wife and nothing would happen.

“On this particular day, the man chased the children away when he and the wife started fighting,” Johnson, the president of the Ikot Abasi community youth has been quoted as saying.