“Archbishop Benson Idahosa, that man raises dead like drinking coke. He was in America when they sent a message that his mother is dead. He said my mother can't die because God didn't tell me. The last time I checked in the spirit, my mother is well. So, if God must take her, he has to tell me.

“So, my mother is not dead. Put her on my bed, when I come back, I will wake her. So, when are you coming back, he said in ten days. They said she will smell, he said put her on the bed. If she smells, it is my room.

“The first miracle, for ten days the body didn't smell. The color of the mother changed from back to ash. Totally dead. Stone-dead for 10 days.

“The man of God said he is not coming back until he finishes his crusade. When he finished his crusade, he landed Benin airport. He said take me home. They took him home. He just entered his bedroom. He said 'Mama I am back, stand up and give me water to drink'. Mama said my son welcome',” Apostle Talena claimed during the preaching which triggered applause from the congregants amidst jumping and excitement.

Pastor brags about raising dead people “like drinking coke” but church says it's a lie Pulse Ghana

However, the leadership of the Church of God Mission International which said it “would not allow falsehood to be spread” has asked the public to treat Apostle Talena’s claim with contempt.

In a disclaimer issued by the church organization and signed by its Director of Administration, Rev. Odemwingie Okundaye, it said unequivocally that no such thing ever happened.

“The attention of our Mission, Church of God Mission International, has been drawn to a video circulating on social media of a message on the life of Archbishop Benson Idahosa, preached on Christian Inspiration Network purportedly by one Apostle Joshua Talena.

“We would like to publicly declare that at no time in his lifetime did Archbishop Benson Idahosa relate such story, not to his close allies nor his family members, neither was such story recorded either in his books or any of his messages.

“In as much as we appreciate and acknowledge the fact that Archbishop Benson Idahosa has many spiritual children around the globe, we would also not allow falsehood to be spread about his person and ministry.

“In this regard, we want to appeal to the general public to discountenance and disregard this video and such as are related with it.