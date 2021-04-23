Poisoning at Obuasi funeral leaves one person dead with 9 others hospitalised

According to the police boss, the nine persons are on admission at various hospitals in Obuasi, receiving treatment.

DSP Asenso explained that one Kojo Sam, an attendant of the said funeral, had complained to the police that his grandchild was having complications after eating a meal he brought home from the said funeral.

The complainant who did not taste the meal, suspected foul play, called other people with who he had attended the funeral if they were also having any health issues after returning from the event.

Then, it came to light that nine adults who were also in attendance at the funeral had experienced either stomach pain, diarrhoea or vomiting and were admitted to various hospitals within the vicinity.

Unfortunately, Kojo Sam’s 18-month-old grandchild died after eating the food he had brought home from the funeral.

Despite his bereavement, ASP Asenso said Kojo Sam was in their custody for breaching President Akufo-Addo’s order on funerals.

He added that the nine persons on admission will be arrested when they recover.