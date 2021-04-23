We’ll empower the police to shoot armed robbers to “reduce their numbers” – Ghanaian judge

“…the armed robbers….as for them it won’t take time, we will amend our laws and accord police to shoot on sight so that we will reduce their numbers,” the news portal quoted him as having said.

He also warned a Fulani man who had entered his court while wearing a hat that, he and his people are becoming a nuisance to the country, warning the state could activate the Aliens Compliance Order (Act 1969) to sack them.

The judge explained that the law which is still part of Ghana’s jurisprudence will expel immigrants whose activities threaten the economic survival of the country.

“The Fulanis are making a mistake. The Aliens Compliance Order of 1969 is still part of our laws, if any government can invoke it then we will sack all aliens and free this our nation…they are pushing us to the wall,” he said.

He was hearing a chieftaincy litigation suit involving the paramount chief of Chereponi when the man believed to be of Fulani extraction entered the court with his hat on, Adomonline.com said.

The man who got the judge infuriated had entered the court and went straight to sit at the gallery of the courtroom without removing his hat.

“Tell him that he should have been remanded for one week”, the judge addressed the man through an interpreter.

“Because ignorance of the law is no excuse…When you go to remand for one week, you would learn from detention. So, whoever is coming here should be very careful,” he added.

The Aliens Compliance Order of November 18, 1969, was a Busia government intervention policy that aimed at controlling the immigrant population and restricting the exercise of certain activities by non-nationals.