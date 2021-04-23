RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

“Fulanis are pushing us to the wall”, we can use the Aliens Compliance Order – Ghanaian judge

A Ghanaian judge lost his cool in court on Thursday and told a Fulani man who had entered his court while wearing a hat that, he and his people are becoming a nuisance to the country, warning the state could activate the Aliens Compliance Order (Act 1969) to sack them.

Adomonline.com reported the judge, Amadu Issifu as saying that the law which is still part of Ghana’s jurisprudence, will expel immigrants whose activities threaten the economic survival of the country.

“The Fulanis are making a mistake. The Aliens Compliance Order of 1969 is still part of our laws, if any government can invoke it then we will sack all aliens and free this our nation…they are pushing us to the wall,” he said.

The judge is reported to have made the comments in open court on Thursday at the Nalerigu District Court where he was acting as the judge as the substantive magistrate is on leave.

He was hearing a chieftaincy litigation suit involving the paramount chief of Chereponi when the man believed to be of Fulani extraction entered the court with his hat on, Adomonline.com said.

The news website further reported that the man entered the court and went straight to sit at the gallery of the courtroom without removing his hat, a gesture that infuriated the judge.

“Tell him that he should have been remanded for one week”, the judge addressed the man through an interpreter.

“Because ignorance of the law is no excuse…When you go to remand for one week, you would learn from detention. So whoever is coming here should be very careful,” he added.

The Aliens Compliance Order of November 18, 1969, was a Busia government intervention policy that aimed at controlling the immigrant population and restricting the exercise of certain activities by non-nationals.

The Order affected close to 200,000 aliens from Nigeria, Togo, Burkina Faso and Mali.

