Police arrest 4 in connection to James Town bullion van robbery

The four are said to be on the police wanted list.

Confirming the arrest with pictures to Daily Guide, the police confirmed that the suspect was arrested in far away Kyebi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

One of the suspects was arrested in the hospital receiving treatment after he was shot in the process of arrest.

The Ghana Police Service have mounted a guard around him as doctors and nurses attend to his wounds. The police shot him in his left knee after he tried crossing fire with them.

Pulse Ghana

The police will process the culprit for court to explain why he shot and killed their colleague and two civilians in the Builion Van attack.

The police in a statement also urged the public to support their work by offering credible information to aid police investigations.