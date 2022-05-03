Police go after lady who claimed she slept with dog for N1.1 million

A Tiktok user with the name @Veegodess recently went viral after posting a video in which she claimed she slept with a dog for money.

In the video, she said: “What is the big deal there? I only slept with a dog, I didn’t kill somebody. You, in your life, you have done worse and besides, have you seen N1.7million before?”

The lady was widely criticised over the video, after which she came out to say it was all a planned joke.

But despite her explanation, Lindaikejisblog reports that the Police PRO has asked the public to help with the apprehension of the lady.

Pulse Ghana

“I really want us to take necessary action on these ladies that are involved in Unnatural offences and post same online,” Adejobi wrote on social media.

“We want to urge you to give us any useful information on how to get these babes. We need to fish them out please.”