Police rescue 35-yr-old man who was about to be circumcised

news

The police in Kenya have rescued a 35-year-old man who was about to be circumcised by angry taxi operators and commercial motor riders (boda boda).

READ MORE: Broke man dumps wife who paid for her own dowry

The man, only identified as ‘Brown; is said to have been exhibiting ‘childish’ behaviours eliciting suspicion among his colleagues, the standardmedia.co.ke reports.

The angry mob claimed they got tip-off from a close from of Brown that he was uncicumcised.

He was also stripped naked and forced to walk around the town naked, before the police intervened and took him to Narok Police station.

“We recently got a tip-off from his close friends that he was not circumcised. Ironically he has been insulting people by referring them as ‘kihii’ (uncircumcised).

"We laid an ambush and when we stripped him, we confirmed that he was indeed uncircumcised,” Standard quoted one of the boda-boda.

READ MORE: Man brutally assaults wife over oral sex

Other reports said that more than 50 boda boda operators contributed money to help Brown undergo circumcision at the Narok County Referral Hospital.