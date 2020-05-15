Reports say the sad incident happened on Sunday, 10 May 2020, at Anidaso Hotel in the Kumasi metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

A report by Joy News said the victim believed to be in his 30s was alleged to have been pushed from the hotel window, where he had gone to enjoy the services of one of the sex workers.

An eyewitness said the man was naked and was still wearing a condom when he landed to death.

The onlooker said they first heard loud voices at the hotel and taught it was the usual altercation between the prostitutes until they confirmed that somebody had died.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that the man who wasn't a regular customer at the hotel had threatened to kill the sex worker.

Superintendent Christopher Owusu Mpianin, the Asokwa District Police Commander told Joy News that Police is further investigating the matter to ascertain further details about the man’s death.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for identification and autopsy.

