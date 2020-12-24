Adomonline.com reported him as saying that sex before marriage does not anger God but rather gives Him Glory, so choosing to be celibate is tantamount to denying God his glory.

“It is not a crime to have sex before marriage. There is nowhere in the Bible where sex before marriage is described as a sin,” he is quoted as saying in an interview on Happy 98.9FM.

Mr. Lutterodt blamed pastors for what he referred to as misleading their followers to desist from pre-marital sex, adding “sex is worship”.

“Such people do not understand what the word of God says about sex,” the controversial counsellor who himself is a reverend father said before emphasizing: “There is nothing biblical about being celibate so the Roman brothers and sisters who are still celibate will go to hell because they have neglected sexual intercourse”.

Meanwhile, Reverend Kenneth Djotepe, Director of Programmes, Ecumenical and Social Relations of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Ghana has reminded Christians about the sinfulness of premarital sex.

According to the Ghana News Agency, he was preaching at the Dela Cathedral in Ho on the theme, “Nothing is Impossible with God" when he said the practice is an affront to the word of God.

The senior man of God said that trying “to test or spark the engine to see if it is correct" is untenable to God and a callous behaviour especially when after the “testing or sparking the engine” it is abandoned for another one.

He went further to caution married couples against infidelity and urged them to treat their marriages with the respect and sanctity they deserve, adding that couples should stop comparing themselves with other people since it has the potential to influence them into ungodly behaviours.

"Stop looking at others, you can't be like others and purposely all uniquely made for a good reason," Reverend Kenneth Djotepe is quoted as saying.

He further advised against sexual immorality during the Christmas festivities.