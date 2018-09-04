Scary photo of marriage requirements presented by man goes viral

news

A photo of marriage requirements presented by a man who was scheduled to marry his lover in Nigeria’s Imo state has gone viral on social media, with many users questioning the culture of expensive dowries in certain parts of Africa.

The scary photo hit social media and triggered several reactions after it was posted by one twitter user with the handle, @SpotterSuper.

The twitter user said the photo was taken of the materials as they were being presented by the groom to his bride’s family.

The photo shows several boxes filled with goodies, crates of drinks, a live goat several ankara print materials, bags loaded with goods among others.

READ MORE: Police boss dies during marathon sex with side chick in his office

The scene looks like a supermarket as the materials are arranged on the floor with the man and his family standing by them.

Expensive bride prices is one of the factors that scare young men from getting married in Africa and most young people are cohabiting and are unwilling to make commitments.