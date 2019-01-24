A video which shows a man believed to be a thief breaking into a moving long cargo ostensibly to rob has left many people shocked.

In the video, the alleged thief could be seen with a bag on his bag, clinging onto the fast moving cargo loaded with goods, and covered with a green tarpaulin.

He tears the tarpaulin with what appears to be a sharp object before making his way into the cargo.

Judging from the video, the man who probably jumped onto the cargo from the nearby bush was less concerned about his safety.

Watch the video below:

Some social media users have been expressing mixed reactions to the video.

Dan Reddy commented: "Watching too much of fast n furious.... Bheki Diesel" Wiza Clive Nkhata wrote: "But why is the person taking the video not alerting the truck driver....funny how you just watch a thief steal from your friends and act cool about it."

Graham Mundell added: "Well overtaking around a corner they both deserve to go over the mountain."

Eddie Mapeka wrote: "he overtook dangerously, on a double solid line n approaching a curve, ai! myb he was scared."

Vuyo Jabulani Kwayiyo commented: "Isn't the truck on the wrong side of the road while approaching a curve."

Jeff Meneses said: "Notice the truck going over the barrier line and into the oncoming lane!! Then you have this clown with a death wish just begging for his life to be ended. Only in Africa surely."