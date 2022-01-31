Shave off pubic hair on your vagina; it's not for beautification – Doctor to ladies

"The vagina is a sacred place that needs to be taken good care of," Ghanaian doctor, Kennedy Tettey Cofie Brightson of the Superintendent-Shai Osudoku District Hospital has said.

He has advised ladies to shave off pubic hair on their vaginas to keep the place clean.

According to Dr. Brightson, hair located on the private parts of the body is not for beautification and explained that it can breed all kinds of organisms and invite lice into the pubic hair.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, he said "both men and women must learn to keep that area clean of hair, that is you should."

He stated that an infection known as 'staphylococcus' is a germ bacteria, type of germs commonly found on the skin of healthy individuals which most of the time, cause no problems or result in relatively minor skin infections.

He said men who request for their women to keep their pubic hairs are only endangering the women.