RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Shave off pubic hair on your vagina; it's not for beautification – Doctor to ladies

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

When it comes to pubic hair, humans are an anomaly among mammals.

Dr Kennedy Tettey Cofie Brightson
Dr Kennedy Tettey Cofie Brightson

The skin on your genital region is delicate and pubic hair acts as a protective buffer, reducing friction during sex and other activities.

Recommended articles

"The vagina is a sacred place that needs to be taken good care of," Ghanaian doctor, Kennedy Tettey Cofie Brightson of the Superintendent-Shai Osudoku District Hospital has said.

He has advised ladies to shave off pubic hair on their vaginas to keep the place clean.

According to Dr. Brightson, hair located on the private parts of the body is not for beautification and explained that it can breed all kinds of organisms and invite lice into the pubic hair.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast Show, he said "both men and women must learn to keep that area clean of hair, that is you should."

He stated that an infection known as 'staphylococcus' is a germ bacteria, type of germs commonly found on the skin of healthy individuals which most of the time, cause no problems or result in relatively minor skin infections.

He said men who request for their women to keep their pubic hairs are only endangering the women.

Dr. Brightson advised women to stop inserting products into the vagina in the name of "tightening" it because it does not help adding that shaving the vagina is good all the time.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Man hiding in aeroplane’s wheel survives 11-hour flight from South Africa to Amsterdam

Stock photo (Getty Images)

Female prison warden's dance with physically challenged prisoner sparks reactions (video)

Female prison warden dances with inmate

Angry reactions as bulldozer transporting heavy log puts fear in Ejisu residents (video)

Buldozer carrying heavy log

67-year-old man invents cooking stove that uses water and air as fuel

Nigerian man, Hadi Usman invents cooking stove that uses water and air pressure to generate fire