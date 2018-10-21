Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Siblings remanded for incest in Elmina

The accused, John Arthur, alias Ekow Ayiku, 23 comes directly after Mary Arthur, alias Maame Adwoa, 25, his elder sister.

  • Published:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Two siblings who engaged in bouts of sexual escapades for years, producing two children out of the relationship were on Friday remanded in police custody by a Circuit Court in Cape Coast.

The accused, John Arthur, alias Ekow Ayiku, 23 comes directly after Mary Arthur, alias Maame Adwoa, 25, his elder sister.

They both pleaded guilty to the charge of incest and are to reappear in Court on Tuesday, October, 23.

READ ALSO: German student stabs Ghanaian to death at Akropong

Prosecuting Detective Inspector John Asare Bediako told the Court presided over by Mr Kofi Ametewee that the two siblings have been living together for years and now have two children, a five year old boy and one-year-old girl.

The prosecution said the accused persons reside at Bronyibima, a suburb of Elmina in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Municipality of the Central Region.

He said, Mary who is a trader had failed to disclose the father of the children despite all efforts by her family members to do so.

In July, 2018, the accused lost their grandmother which afforded an opportunity for the chief and elders of the community to deliberate on the issue and the two confessed having amorous relationship which resulted in the birth of the two children.

READ ALSO: “God will punish you” – Iwan tells Bulldog for killing his career

As part of rituals to pacify the gods to avert any curse on the community and the shame brought on the family as a result of their relationship, the two siblings were on Tuesday, October, 16, 2018, paraded through the Bronyibima town.

Some family members reported the matter to the police who followed up and arrested the accused persons at the scene and handed them over to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) in Cape Coast.

During interrogations, they confessed to the crime of incest and were charged in accordance with the law.

 

CREDIT: GNA

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

German student stabs Ghanaian to death at Akropong German student stabs Ghanaian to death at Akropong
This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in style This 60-year-old with 10 kids is enjoying Ghana’s free education in style
7-year-old girl found dead in uncovered manhole at Ashaiman 7-year-old girl found dead in uncovered manhole at Ashaiman
Okada rider commits suicide over debts Okada rider commits suicide over debts
36 pupils pregnant at a school in South Africa, 19 living with HIV 36 pupils pregnant at a school in South Africa, 19 living with HIV
Man commits suicide after stealing Man commits suicide after stealing

Recommended Videos

Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ online
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued
White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal driving



Top Articles

1 Arrested & Charged Two-week-old baby fighting for life ‘after being raped’bullet
2 People are wondering why this bride was so sad on her wedding daybullet
3 Guy falls to death in playful actbullet
4 “Good men still exist, they are only ugly” – Ladybullet
5 This sexy female pastor’s security detail and luxury cars will...bullet
6 Gory accident claims 27 livesbullet
7 Woman dies giving birth on her wedding anniversarybullet
8 Stripper ‘messes’ on girls face whilst giving her lap dancebullet
9 Alert: Chinese drug made with human Flesh is in circulationbullet
10 Enough Is Enough! 32-year-old lady marries herself due...bullet

Top Videos

1 Pastor Chris Omatsola’s sex tape with church member ‘flies’ onlinebullet
2 Amazing! Pastor caught having sex with church member in a bushbullet
3 Husband catches fitness trainer having sex with his wivebullet
4 “Your boyfriend’s penis is not for only you” - Ghanaian slay queensbullet
5 White driver and black driver trade blows over illegal drivingbullet
6 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera...bullet
7 Bishop Obinim names pastors in Ghana who are also ‘Angels’bullet
8 Armed robber reports to police as victim refuses to make...bullet
9 Amazing! A village where members walk on all foursbullet
10 Unbelievable! Best friends fight in church as pastor...bullet

Filla

9-year-old children involved in prostitution in Central Region, says UCC Lecturer
3 police officers arrested for demanding bribe from motorist
Student who steals female pants reveals they give him orgasm
University student who steals female pants reveals he derives orgasm from them
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued
Man who buried himself alive to become God has been rescued (Video)
X
Advertisement