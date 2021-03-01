Among some photos shared by the President himself on his Facebook page is one that shows him being surrounded by a group of pastors as he goes down for prayers.

The beautiful photos were taken at the Installation and Enthronement ceremony of Rt. Rev Dr. Cyril Kobina Ben-Smith, as the 2nd Archbishop of the Anglican Church of Ghana, at Asante-Mampong, in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, 27th February 2021.

The first gentleman of the country who graced the event thought it an opportune time to reenergize himself for the rest of the task ahead of his administration.

While he was on his knees in front of the altar inside the chapel, the reverend ministers stretched forth their hands in prayer for him.

READ ALSO: Police are preparing to take arrested cockerel to court for killing owner during cockfight

It was at that ceremony the president broke his silence on the controversial issue of same-sex intimate relations.

He was emphatic in declaring that his administration will never legalise same-sex marriage in the country, stressing that such activities are completely unlawful.