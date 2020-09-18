The South Africa’s National Defence Force soldier is expected to appear in the Morebeng Magistrate's Court on Friday, September 18 to answer for the crime.

The victim breached Covid-19 regulations by failing to wear a face mask but shooting him couldn’t have been one of the sanctions for the violation. South Africans have condemned the conduct of the trigger-happy soldier and called for punitive actions against him.

The incident reportedly took place at a shopping centre on Thursday.

South African soldier shoots civilian for entering shopping mall with no face mask

Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo who confirmed the incident and the arrest of the errant military officer said the 27-year-old victim was severely injured and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

“Members of the national defence force were reportedly on duty monitoring Covid-19 compliance in the area when they approached a group of people who were not wearing face masks. When asked why they were not wearing masks, an argument allegedly ensued and one of the soldiers shot the victim. The injured 27-year-old man was rushed to the hospital," Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said.