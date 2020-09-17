News about the elderly woman with four kids and five grandchildren made waves in the media space after writing her first paper which was English at Agona Odoben Presbyterian Basic School in the Central region.

Photos of her wearing her school uniform with a bag on her bag went viral on social media, triggering a lot of reactions among users, some of whom wondered why the woman chose to partake in a basic school exam at her age.

Well, she explained in an interview with Accra-based Adom FM that she dropped out of school at class four after the death of her father.

According to her, she had to abandon her burning desire to get educated to become a farmer till date.

“When I was a kid, my father took me to school but I couldn’t continue again after my father died and I had to go into farming. I really wanted to be a nurse but my dream was cut short and because I didn’t want to give up, I decided to go to school at this age so I work in an institution.

“I really want to complete JHS and go to Senior High School (SHS), thanks to free SHS and will start working in a government institution so that I can also enjoy the money because they are spending all the money,” she said.

Fortunately, she said her family has been supportive of her intention to get educated now.

The only challenge she encountered was when the students she met in class on her first day mocked her but that has also been resolved after authorities spoke to them and advised them to desist from it.