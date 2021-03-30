45 people die in a stampede while jostling to see Magufuli’s corpse, 37 injured

According to the news portal, some of the victims whose bodies had been identified were a mother, her four children and a househelp who were trampled on by other mourners.

The six were Susan Mtuwa, her two children Nathan and Natalia, aged six and five respectively, Cris, 11, Michelle, eight, and a househelp Anita Mfikwa, 27.

Susan's husband heartbroken George Mtuwa said: "We called her phone in the evening only for a stranger to pick it and tell us that Susan had been involved in a stampede."

He then proceeded to the stadium with some family members to ascertain what had befallen the mother and the kids.