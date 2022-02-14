Student in court for sending intimate photos taken with sugar mummy to her husband

The accused allegedly committed the offence between May 1, 2021, and January 14, 2022, during which he posted threatening words on his Facebook page, the news website reports.

He appeared before the Milimani Law Courts presided over by Nairobi chief magistrate Wendy Micheni.

He was accused of wrongly distributing his intimate photos with Esther Nduta Githinji to cause fear to her and her husband Joel Thuo.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian caretaker demands over GHC44k before she gives house to owner

He also allegedly threatened to kill Esther Nduta Githinji and her entire family between the dates of May 2021 and January 2022.

The charge sheet reads: “You are charged that on the diverse dates, at an unknown place, you knowingly published false information with the words "unasemanga uko na bibi using your Facebook account Steven Kamande to Joel Thuo Mwangi knowing it to be false and calculated to cause fear and panic to Joel and his family.”

Kamande has pleaded not guilty to the charges proffered against him and was granted a cash bail of KSh 100,000.

In another news, a 39-year-old driver who pleaded guilty to defiling his co-tenant’s six-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

The court presided over by Her Honour Mrs Christiana Cann convicted the suspect, Daniel Hodzi on his own plea.

He is to serve his sentence in hard labour after the conviction on his first court appearance.

According to Starrfmonline.com, The convict lured the victim into his room under the pretext of giving her meat.

DSP Agnes Boafo, the prosecutor told the court that the Complainant, Irene Kyeremanteng is a trader living at Ebenezer Down, Dansoman with her daughter (name withheld) aged 6 years, while the accused is a driver.

The complainant and accused person are co-tenants living in the same compound.

On February 5, 2022, at about 4:30 pm whilst the complainant was doing laundry in the house, the accused lured the victim into his room under the pretext of giving her meat and then had sexual intercourse with her.

Luck however eluded him when the complainant shouted the name of the victim to come and assist her while the accused was in the course of having sex with her.

The victim came out from the accused room crying and she narrated her ordeal, saying it was the fourth time the accused had done that to her.

The complainant then undressed the victim and saw a sperm-like substance on the inner part of her vagina and took photographs of it.