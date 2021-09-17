Sunyani: 'Ashawo' ladies beat man to death for refusing to pay after sex

The man who is yet to be identified after refusing to pay for his client for the service rendered was attacked by the sex workers.

Local radio station Nimdee FM reported that the man was beaten until he lost consciousness.

The Sunyani District Police Command was alerted and rushed to rescue the man but he died.

The police have arrested one of the sex workers and the landlord, who is said to be physically challenged.

The house, where the incident happened, has since been locked up.