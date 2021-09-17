RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Filla

Sunyani: 'Ashawo' ladies beat man to death for refusing to pay after sex

A man believed to be in his thirties has been beaten to death by persons suspected to be commercial sex workers at Sunyani in the Bono Region.

Prostitutes

Reports stated that the man allegedly refused to pay the sex workers after patronising their services.

The man who is yet to be identified after refusing to pay for his client for the service rendered was attacked by the sex workers.

Local radio station Nimdee FM reported that the man was beaten until he lost consciousness.

The Sunyani District Police Command was alerted and rushed to rescue the man but he died.

The police have arrested one of the sex workers and the landlord, who is said to be physically challenged.

The house, where the incident happened, has since been locked up.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Sunyani Regional Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

