The teacher from Mpumalanga Secondary School in South Africa was said to be monitoring grade 11 pupils writing a Tourism paper.

A video circulating on social media shows the teacher walking among pupils with what appears to be a rifle strapped over his shoulder.

The Mpumalanga Department of Education said it suspended the teacher.

Department spokesperson Jasper Zwane said: “We have since instituted an investigation into the matter. We have [also] requested the school to open a case with the police.”

Officials will be sent to the school on Monday in order to offer counselling to the affected pupils.